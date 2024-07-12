AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, health outreach programmes benefit over 30,000 people 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi (Ash) July 12 GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines’ health outreach programme has benefitted over 30,000 residents in the Adansi enclave since it was launched in 2021.

The company has since the launch of the programme, collaborated with other organizations such as the Ghana Health Service, German Development Agency (GIZ) and the Otumfuo Health Foundation, to offer free health screening and treat the people within its host communities.

The health outreach programme, which has been organized on a rotational basis in different communities, forms part of the 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) of the company, which is aimed at taking quality health care delivery to the doorsteps of the people.

A team of health professionals made up of doctors, nurses, dispensary technicians and others, drawn from various institutions, attended to the people by providing various services required.

Diseases such as sickle cell anaemia, hepatitis, dental disease, eye care, malaria, and typhoid among others, had all been screened and treated for the people.

Some of the people who visited and participated in the exercise were given medications, while those who needed further treatment and diagnosis were referred to health facilities for further examination.

Mr Edmund Oduro Adjei, Senior Manager, Sustainability, speaking at one of such health outreach programmes at Obuasi, said the Mine, had also facilitated the training of over 500 health workers in various health sub-specialities like burns treatment and management, heavyweight metals and toxins management, cervical cancer, neonatal and others, in the area.

He said the company’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare in Obuasi and its environs triggered the construction of ultra-modern health facilities with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities within the host communities.

For instance, the company has refurbished and upgraded the Anyinam clinic to a Health Center and is currently constructing a health centre to serve the New Dokyiwaa/Binsere communities, while expanding the Akokoreri Health Center with a newly constructed surgical theatre as well as constructing a clinic at Apitikooko.

According to him, all these facilities were to bring relief to those who travel far away to seek good medical attention and provide them with access to quality care and treatment.

Mr Adjei said through collective efforts, the company was not only providing much-needed healthcare services but also raising awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, through these mini-clinics.

He thanked health professionals in the area and volunteers for making time to always avail themselves to serve the communities whenever the need arose and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

Dr Martin Sarfo Osei, Obuasi Municipal Director of Health Services commended the AGA for showing resilience and commitment, by ensuring that it gave back to the communities what they desire and encouraged the company to never look back on its host communities.

