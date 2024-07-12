Akan NPP PC asks BECE candidates to be humble 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 12, GNA-Mr Mustapha Tapha Tassah, the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for the December 7 polls, has advised the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to be humble to achieve their desired goals.

He said pride would take them nowhere, but humility, perseverance and determination would lead to success.

The Aspirant said education for his electorates was so dear to him because it was education that made him what he was today.

Mr Tassah said this during the presentation of biscuits and soft drinks to the 2024 BECE candidates at Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said education served as bedrock, so they should strive and come out with flying colours.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive, who did the presentation on behalf of the aspirant, pledged a scholarship scheme for any candidate who would score a single aggregate in the BECE examination.

He said he started his education like them at Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS) where he came out successfully and then proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon for his tertiary education.

Mr. Tassah, who also presented some undisclosed amounts of money to be paid to the Supervisors, assistant Supervisors, and Invigilators, said the candidates had a brighter future since the Free Senior High School (FSHS) awaited them, so what was left was to pass well.

Kadjebi District presented a total of 1,300 candidates including 605 females and 695 males for the 2024 BECE as against 1,503 Candidates in 2023 BECE.

