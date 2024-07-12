Finance minister to present Mid-Year budget on July 23

Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 12, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, is scheduled to present the Mid-Year Budget Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government for the 2024 Financial Year on Tuesday, July 23 to Parliament.

Presenting the Business Statement for the sixth week ending Friday July 19 2024, on the Floor of the House on Friday, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip said: “…Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to give prior notice to Honourable Members that the Minister for Finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2024 Financial year on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024.”

The presentation would provide an update on the implementation of the 2024 Budget, with insights into the economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri told the House that the Business Committee had programmed that the House sat on Mondays, staring form Monday, July 15, 2024, to complement extended sittings which commenced the week.

He, also, noted that the Committee had proposed that a Committee of the Whole meeting be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, adding that the Committee was expected to hold discussions with the Administrator of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

He, therefore, encouraged members to avail themselves at the meeting.

Touching on the week’s work scope, the Majority Chief Whip announced that the Minister of Education and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations were scheduled to brief the House on strike action by lecturers at the Colleges of Education.

“Mr Speaker, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations would so apprise the House on the strike action by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, CLOGSAG,” he said.

In all, ten ministers would attend upon to respond to 66 questions, six would be urgent with the remaining 60 expected to be oral questions.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Minister for the Interior; Minister of Energy; Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Minister of Roads and Highways would be among the Ministers to attend upon the House.

Others would be the Transport, Employment and Labour Relations; Trade and Industry; Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister.

