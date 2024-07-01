Chief of Awudome- Avenui appeals for infrastructure for Avenui Technical Institute

By Caleb Kuleke

Avenui (V/R), July 01, GNA – Togbui Adzesi Dzaga VI, Dufiaga of Avenui and Senior Divisional Chief of Awudome Traditional Area in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has appealed for infrastructure for the newly established Avenui Technical Institute.

He said through internal mobilisation, the community constructed a six-unit classroom block, which served as the only classroom accepting posting of students under the government’s free Technical and Vocational Education and Technology (TVET) programme.

Togbui Adzesi, who made the appeal during this year’s Ngoryiza festival celebration of the chiefs and people of Awudome-Avenui, noted that the six-unit classroom block built by the community was insufficient.

The Senior Divisional Chief said the inadequate infrastructure was threatening the survival of the institute and called for urgent action as the school awaits the posting of the third batch of students.

Togbui Adzesi also appealed for the second phase of the Institute’s electricity extension to be completed quickly in order to increase security and improve teaching and learning.

This year’s celebration under the theme: “Harnessing Technical Education for Development.”

The celebration was aimed at mobilising funds and resources to construct an additional six-unit classroom block to support the school.

The Chief also expressed concern about inadequate teacher accommodation, stating that the four-unit two-bedroom bungalow could not accommodate all the teachers.

He stated that while the mechanised communal water system was in good shape, it required urgent expansion because it was designed to service a population of 3,000 but now serves over 8,000.

Madam Ophelia Mensah-Hayford, Minister of the Environment, Science, and Technology, in a speech read on her behalf, praised the people and the chief for their dedication to progress.

She described the theme, “Harnessing Technical Education for Development,” as appropriate and emphasised the role that technical education plays in reducing unemployment and promoting societal progress.

Justice Mr. Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Supreme Court Judge, urged the citizens to embrace the Free Senior High School education and Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET), saying they had come to stay.

He said a nation’s abilities and talents were what drive its development; thus, it was important for Justice Gaewu encouraged communal togetherness and assured the chief and people that he would support their efforts to enhance instruction and learning in the Institute.

GNA

