AFA President inspects facilities in Lome ahead of 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship 

Lome (Togo), July 12, GNA – Mr. Charles Osei Asibey President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), has inspected some facilities in Lome, Togo ahead of the country’s hosting of the 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship.

Lome, the capital of Togo, would host the 2025 edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship in July.

The inspection formed part of the AFA President’s two-day working visit to the country to assess their readiness and preparedness to host the continental championship.

The President and his team were taken around some facilities by the President of the Togo Armwrestling Federation, Oye-Bamiji Oyadoyin John, and his Vice President, Tchéri Adjogblé.

They first visited the Ominis Sports Complex which housed a basketball and tennis court and was the proposed venue for the championship.

They also inspected the Agora Senghor Event Center in Lome, which could serve as the main venue for the championship.

Mr. Osei Asibey and his team also visited some accommodation facilities the Togo Armwrestling Federation proposed and discussed transportation arrangements during the competition.

He commended the Togo Armwrestling Federation for their efforts in promoting the sport in the country.

He applauded them for winning three medals at the recently held African Games in Acra, Ghana.

He assured them of his outfit’s support both technical and administrative to ensure that Togo hosted a successful event.

Mr. Oye-Bamiji thanked the AFA President and his delegation for the visit and stated that his team was ready to host the competition.

He added that they would seek guidance from AFA and the Ghana Armwrestling Federation to help them stage an unforgettable championship.

The AFA President as part of his visit called on the Director of Sports in Togo and the Ministry of Sports.

Mr. Osei Asibey was accompanied by Mr Godfrey Amarteifio and Mr. Prosper Ashiquaye, Board Members of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Nii Otoo Larkyne, AFA Senior Referee and Head Coach of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation together with Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, Head of Media at AFA and Ms Ila Kumah-Yeboah, AFA and GAF’s Visual Engineer.

GNA

