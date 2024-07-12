AFA President courts government support for Togo Armwrestling Federation 

Lome (Togo), July 12, GNA – Mr. Charles Osei Asibey President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has met with officials of the Ministry of Sports in Togo to court the government’s support in Togo’s bid to host the 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship.

The President and his delegation met with the Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports, Mr. Bawa Adamou, and the Secretary to the Minister of Sports, Mr. Agano Kodjo.

He was accompanied by the President of the Togo Armwrestling Federation, Oye-Bamiji Oyadoyin John, and his Vice President, Tchéri Adjogblé.

Mr. Osei Asibey explained that Togo had been one of the consistent countries in terms of participation and involvement in the activities of the continental federation.

He added that Togo was positioned to host the championship due to their commitment to the development of the sport.

Mr. Bawa Adamou, the Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports welcomed the delegation and mentioned that he was pleased with the discussion and assured the team of his support.

He mentioned that he was the CDM for Team Togo during the recently held African Games in Accra and was delighted with the performance of the Togolese Armwrestling Team, so it was refreshing that the country was being considered to host the Africa Championship.

The Secretary to the Minister of Sports, Mr. Agano Kodjo, apologized on behalf of the Minister for Sports for her absence because she was engaged in an equally important assignment.

He, however, mentioned that he would present the meeting’s outcome to his boss and assured him of the ministry’s support for a successful event.

They requested the necessary documents that would be needed to look for the country to confirm their decision on hosting the championship.

Mr. Osei Asibey on behalf of AFA presented a medal to the Sports Minister for her continuous support to the development of Armwrestling in the county.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

