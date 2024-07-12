AFA President Osei Asibey pays courtesy call on Ghana’s Mission in Lome, Togo 

Lome (Togo), 12 July, GNA – Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Mission in Lome, Togo as part of his two-day working visit to the country.

He was met on arrival by the Deputy Head of Mission, Madam Adisa Yakubu who officially welcomed him to the country.

Mr. Osei Asibey thanked the Mission for their support before he came and explained that his visit to Togo was to strengthen Armwrestling ties between the two nations and explore opportunities for collaboration.

He mentioned that during his stay in Lome, he was scheduled to hold meetings with the Minister for Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Togo, the Director of the National Sports Council in Togo

He added that he was also to meet with the Togo Armwrestling officials to discuss mutual interests, explore potential partnerships for Armwrestling development in Togo, and inspect some sporting facilities in the county.

Madam Adisa Yakubu and staff from the Mission thanked the President for calling on the Mission before he began his official visit.

She said the Mission was open to Ghanaians and they should not hesitate to call on them anytime they needed assistance when they visited Togo.

She wished him well in his dealings and assured him of getting a liaison between the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and the Togo Armwrestling Federation for exposure and collaborations in the future.

Mr. Osei Asibey was accompanied by Mr Godfrey Amarteifio and Mr Prosper Ashiquaye, Board Members of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Nii Otoo Larkyne, AFA Senior Referee and Head Coach of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation together with Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade, Head of Media at AFA and Ms Ila Kumah-Yeboah, AFA and GAF’s Visual Engineer.

GNA

