South West Business District of MTN ends 30 days of Y’ello Care 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, July 2, GNA – Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager for the South West Business District of the MTN has appreciated the massive dedication of staff in achieving the objectives of this year’s 30 days of Y’ello care to communities.

“I am filled with so much excitement and pride. This year’s challenge has been special for MTN, as our beloved company celebrates 30 years. For the past 17 years, our employees have dedicated 21 days in June each year to giving back to our communities through Y’ello Care. I know that this year may have been a stretch, but I believe you enjoyed the programme and are gratified by the outcome of your efforts that you see here today”.

He continued: “I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy. Our journey over the past 30 years has been remarkable, filled with many fast-paced achievements in telecommunications but you will agree that nothing beats the joy and satisfaction that come from a positive impact on a life in desperate need of your touch. Kudos to all of you for showing up and putting your hands to work, as I urged you at the opening ceremony. You deserve to be proud of yourself” he told Journalists during the closing ceremony.

The care project saw employee volunteer activities impacting over 40,000 students in 25 senior high schools across the country.

Mr Nyarko said, Y’ello Care had been at the heart of their corporate social responsibility efforts and expressed profound gratitude to partners and stakeholders for the support.

The theme for this year’s Y’ello Care “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” was a reminder that the educational system must prepare students for the opportunities that lie ahead.

Through the initiative, Volunteers offered digital literacy lessons to students in 25 senior high schools across the country. Some of the students were introduced to Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, whilst Employee volunteers also visited several communities across the country to teach and educate on how to use digital devices and their related applications to improve upon their work.

“We are even more excited that MTN Ghana employees have cultivated eight (8) smart farms in selected Senior High Schools that will be powered by smart devices. Students can now learn about the new technologies in farming that we hope they will share with their friends and families for increased yields.”

The MTN Ghana through the MTN Ghana Foundation would continue to partner with the relevant stakeholders to implement or support educational programmes especially in STEM and digital skills training to reduce the digital skills gap, and improve the chances of students making it to the next level and achieving their educational and career aspirations.

He reaffirmed the commitment to shared values to make a difference in the lives of customers and communities and praised partners, media, and Duapa Workspace, for their tireless efforts and support… “You collaborated with agility and surely exhibited the CAN-DO spirit with Integrity.”

GNA

