MOSCOW, July 15, (Xinhua/GNA) — Five people were killed and 26 others injured, after two gas cylinders exploded in Russia’s Chechnya, local media reported Monday.

The explosion occurred at a construction site in the Bashin-Kali village of the region, TASS news agency reported.

The regional investigative committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident on violation of safety rules during construction and other works, the report said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email