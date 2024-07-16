Africa needs to enhance ICT infrastructure development: official

WINDHOEK, July 15 (Xinhua) — A senior Namibian official on Monday emphasized the urgent need to improve the development of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure across Africa to meet the growing demands on the continent.

Speaking at the African Telecommunications Union meeting in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus said the insufficient ICT infrastructure continues to be a significant challenge for many African countries.

“We must prioritize increasing investments in broadband networks, expanding coverage to underserved areas, and promoting digital literacy and skills development,” Theofelus said.

“We must promote a competitive and inclusive ICT sector, that benefits all stakeholders,” she said, emphasizing that fostering a regulatory environment, encouraging investment, and promoting innovation can create opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises, reduce costs for consumers, and spur economic growth.

“At the same time, we must ensure that the benefits of digital transformation reach all segments of society, including women, youth, and people with disabilities,” the minister said.

According to Theofelus, Namibia has made significant strides in expanding access to ICT services and narrowing the digital divide. “Through our National Broadband Policy, we have laid the foundation for a vibrant and competitive ICT sector, that is driving innovation, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for all Namibians,” she said.

Namibia is set to host the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in 2026, and the World Telecommunication Development Conference next year.

