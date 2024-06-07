Wenchi Manhene advocates for more resource allocation to nurture tree seedlings

By Benjamin Akoto

Wenchi,(B/R), June 7, GNA -Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area, has urged the government to resource government institutions to nurture tree seedlings under the Green Ghana initiative for progress.

He emphasized the importance of the government providing necessary equipment and logistics to institutions such as the Ghana Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Forestry Commission.

He noted that such resources were essential to ensure the protection and care of the tree seedlings, leading to a successful realization of the Green Ghana initiative’s goals.

The Paramount Chief made the remarks in a media at Wenchi, during this year’s Green Ghana Day celebration at the Wenchi Agriculture College, organized by the Sunyani Forest Services Division, under the theme, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow”.

Osagyefo Tabrako III mentioned the potential loss of the country’s investment in the initiative if the trees were not properly nurtured and called upon citizens to collaborate with the government institutions in nurturing the trees to ensure their survival to maximize the benefits of the Green Ghana initiative.

Mr. Francis Brobbey, the District Manager of the Sunyani Forest Services Division, announced that the Division had set a target of distributing 400,000 tree seedlings.

However, they had surpassed the goal by distributing over 750,000 tree seedlings to various institutions and individuals.

He explained since the commencement of the tree planting initiative in 2021, the Sunyani Forest Division has planted more than 2.5 million tree seedlings.

Mr. Brobbey emphasized that their focus was not only on increasing the number of trees planted but also on ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of the trees.

He urged the youth to consider engaging in tree planting as a profitable business opportunity that could not only create jobs but also improve their livelihoods.

Ms. Naomi Amoah, a second-year student at Wenchi College of Agriculture, emphasized the importance of tree planting exercise in safeguarding the vegetation of various communities across the country.

As part of the Green Ghana Day initiative, the Sunyani Forest Services Division has distributed a variety of tree seedlings including Mahogany, Teak, Emire, Cedrela, Bamboo, Coconut, and some economical and medicinal tree species.

