Ghana, Italy deepen relations with ITA Airways 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 7, GNA – Measures to grow businesses coupled with commercial interests between Ghana and Italy are to improve with the commencement of ITA Airways direct flight from Rome to Accra.

It will enhance trade relations, investment, tourism and cultural linkage between the two countries and further strengthen the already excellent collaborative relationship in all areas and bring its people even closer.

Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director Of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), speaking at the launch of flight operations between Rome to Accra, Ghana said, “we mark another significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation industry.”

ITA Airways will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Rome to Accra.

Flights to and from Accra will be operated with the new Airbus A321neo, a new-generation, technologically advanced aircraft.

The inaugural ITA Airways flight from Accra Airport to Rome Fiumicino departed at 11:45 pm local time.

ITA Airways becomes the 24th International Airline to operate into Kotoka International Airport.

She said the commencement of flight operations on the Rome/Accra/Rome route was a clear indication of the confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry and significantly enhanced the efforts at positioning Ghana as a Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

The CEO said the introduction of the direct flight route signified a new era of convenience and efficiency for travellers, both for business and leisure purposes, offering passengers more options and seamless connectivity between these two vibrant cities.

“It is our expectation that ITA Airways will go the extra mile to deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers,” she added.

Mr Pierfrancesco Carino, Vice President International Sales ITA Airways said Rome was not just a destination from Accra but it was an important hub.

He said the important concept of ITA Airways was its connectivity through its hub with operations into 57 destinations in the current summer season, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental.

Additionally, during the peak of the summer, the airline will fly to 12 additional seasonal destinations, selected among the most popular Mediterranean tourist spots, including Greece, Spain, Croatia, and the Italian islands, accessible with direct flights from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate.

“It is important because we want to bring a lot of passengers to Accra through our network,” he added.

He said the airline really wanted to facilitate the mobility from West Accra to all their destinations and enhance trade relations.

The Vice President International Sales said Rome to Accra with three weekly frequencies would increase to four in July, while departure from Rome Fiumicino was scheduled at 3:30 p.m. (local time) with arrival in Ghana at 7:15 p.m. (local time).

Madam Merene Benyah, Ambassador of Ghana to Italy, said Ghana had often been described as the gateway to Africa due to its strategic geographic location, democratic credentials, conducive business environment, healthy respect for the rule of law, and the proverbial warm hospitality of its people.

She said the decision of ITA Airways to re-commence services between the two Countries was a testament to this.

