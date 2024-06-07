Anlo MP supports disaster-affected schools

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), June 7, GNA- Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Anlo Constituency in the Volta Region, has supported some institutions affected by a recent windstorm in the area.

The gesture, which included cheque and other items worth thousands of cedis and building materials, would help the affected institutions to recover from the damage experienced.

Mr Sefe, during the donations, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was moved by the level of destruction caused to the affected institutions.

“The welfare of my people has been my utmost priority. After touring the areas, I realised I must help these institutions to restore academic activities to normalcy.”

He said the support was intended to mitigate the high financial demand for some repair works on the structures, and that “the donations must be used for the intended purpose.”

Mr Sefe hinted that his outfit would continue to assist the people until things were brought back to normal.

“My next move will be for the affected basic schools, and I am calling on other stakeholders and well-meaning natives to also come on board to help these schools to make their learning environment conducive.”

A total amount of GH¢20,000.00 was shared with three institutions including Volta Senior High School (Voltasco) at Agbledomi, Anlo Senior High School, and Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Keta.

Apart from the cash donations, Mr Sefe also donated two sets of football jerseys and a football to students of Voltasco for their upcoming Southern Zone Inter-Schools and Colleges Sports Festival.

Heads of the affected institutions who received their various cheques expressed gratitude and promised to channel the donations to the right place.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a windstorm struck the coastal districts of Anloga and Keta causing damage to private and public structures.

About 23 basic schools in Anloga district including Agorve Basic School, Kodzi EP School, and Akplorwotokor RC Schools had their roofs ripped up.

Similar events affected Anseco, Voltasco, and others which saw their kitchens, dining sheds, ICT laboratories, classrooms, and dormitories destroyed.

GNA

