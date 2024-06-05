We believe in your potential to help Ghana – GAR Chiefs to Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 05, GNA-The Greater Accra Region House of Chiefs has expressed its confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to lead the country to greater heights as President of Ghana.

The House said it believed Dr Bawumia had the potential to surpass the achievements of his predecessors and make a positive impact on the lives of the people.

The Paramount Chief of Nungua and Acting President of the House, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday, when he called on the traditional leaders at Dodowa, as part of his nationwide engagements with key stakeholders to solicit their input into the NPP 2024 Election Manifesto.

King Professor Welentsi III was of the conviction that Dr Bawumia’s calm and composed personality was an asset that would serve him well in leadership and urged him to maintain his temperament.

According to the House, Dr Bawumia’s leadership style was a departure from the violent and radical approach that had characterised some leaders in the past.

The traditional leaders believed that the MPP Flagbearer’s calm demeanour would enable him to make informed decisions to benefit the country and the entire citizenry.

“We state with all emphasis that when it comes to effective leadership, you don’t have to be radical, violent, or pompous to be a bold leader. Being a bold leader is not about brawls, but rather brains.”

“Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country. Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there – they will be used to evaluate you.

“On selfless leadership, we have less to say about you. Your Excellency, you are an accomplished man. You’re a successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership,” King Professor Welentsi stated.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia thanked the traditional leaders for the confidence expressed in him and assured them that he would not disappoint them and the people of Ghana when he assumed the presidency.

He also sought their wisdom and guidance in his quest to lead Ghana in the 2024 Election.

GNA

