Let’s embrace healthy eating habit for general well-being- Prof. Akosa

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, June 05, GNA – Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, a former Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged Ghanaians to embrace healthy eating habits for improved well-being.

Prof Akosa said adopting a healthy lifestyle would help to prevent Non-Communicable Diseases, (NCDs)which were on the rise lately.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Prof Akosa said healthy living meant people would have to be conscious of their diet by eating nutritious foods, which could be found in their localities.

“They’re much healthier than processed foods and saturated fats,” he said.

The former GHS Director said “Hausa Koko and Koose” was a highly nutritious breakfast.

“Hausa koko, which is made from millet, is a better grain than corn and the accompaniment of Koose, which is made from beans and local spices makes up the best porridge,” he said.

Prof Akosa expressed concern over how many Ghanaians had transitioned from local foods to highly processed diets, an unhealthy lifestyle that was increasing the cases of Non Communicable Diseases.

“Beans with gari and waakye is also nutritious and whatever meal that is made with beans is also good. Let us learn to eat the foods that will keep us healthy and reduce hospital visits,” he advised.

Prof. Akosa said apart from healthy eating, it was necessary to sleep well and have enough rest, an essential aspect of healthy living, including the reduction of alcohol intake, avoiding tobacco, reducing intake of sugar and salt, avoiding processed foods and saturated fats.

“Ghanaians also have huge compliance issues, as soon as they start getting better, they stop their dosage (medication) and that can cause serious complications to the individual, should there be a relapse,” he stated.

He said the Government had a responsibility to ensure health promotion to educate the populace to live healthy lifestyles.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

