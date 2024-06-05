Stakeholders call for policies to ensure Ghana’s food security

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 5, GNA – Stakeholders in the poultry industry have called for policies that would ensure Ghana’s food security.

Ms Gifty Rodor, Chairperson, Greater Accra Regional Association of Poultry Farmers, who led the appeal, emphatically said Government must prioritise the poultry industry.

If food security was not protected and Ghana allowed competitors to dump their products on its citizenry, farmers would soon be out of business and Ghana would be faced with food imperialism, she said.

This was during the launch of the fourth Ghana Poultry Festival, which would take place on July 1, 2024.

It was organised by Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority.

She called on the government to keep to its promise during the launch of “Planting for Food and Jobs,” to increase the volume of maize and soya production to help the sector compete internationally.

The Chairperson said the nation should be sufficient in food security, which was a basic human right, adding that government’s intervention was needed for the development of the sector.

She said the sector was not developed yet continued to face stiff competition from developed countries.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Founder /Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, urged poultry farmers, especially women to take advantage of the upcoming international conferences to better their lots.

She asked Ghanaians to take part in the poultry festival where poultry products would be promoted through cooking competition.

In all, 40 chefs made up of politicians, among other stakeholders would take part, she said.

Madam Comfort Kyerewaa Acheampong, Coordinator for Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat, asked that July 1, every year, be declared “Egg Day,” when consumption of Ghanaian egg would be promoted just as every second Friday of October is recognized internationally as World Egg Day.

She said the importation of exotic eggs should be minimised and those in Ghana, which had more nutritional value encouraged and asked the public to support the campaign.

There was a session to discuss how hospitality and poultry sectors could promote development and create jobs.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Jonas Asare, Director of Animal Production Directorate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, commended Agrihouse Foundation for efforts to explore new ways of growing local businesses in the agric value chain and resolving challenges in the sector.

Mr Bright Manye, who read the speech, said the government was committed to supporting the sector, but was quick to add that the task was a shared responsibility.

GNA

