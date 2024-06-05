Volta Elected Assembly Women Caucus pays courtesy call on Regional Minister

By Edward Williams

Ho, Jun. 4, GNA – Members of the Volta Elected Assembly Women Caucus in the recently inaugurated Assemblies in the Volta region have paid a courtesy call on Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister.

The gesture was to familiarise, foster dialogue and discuss key priorities for their respective representatives.

Dr Letsa said their visit also signified their commitment to community development and collaboration with the regional leadership.

He noted that the presence of the Assembly members underscored the importance of gender equality and women’s participation in decision-making processes.

Dr Letsa said the members shared insights into the needs and aspirations of their constituents highlighting critical areas such as the construction of culverts, resources, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

He said the members advocating for such interventions demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of the people they served.

Dr Letsa assured them that the government and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council’s (VRCC) would support them in providing resources that would equip them in the discharge of their duties.

He assured them that his office was open to receive them and hence they should not hesitate to call on him whenever there was a need or a challenge at their respective constituencies.

Dr Letsa also urged the members to collaborate key stakeholders especially the Regional Gender Directorate and the Regional Social Welfare Directorate regarding rape, defilement, and gender-related issues.

He asked the members to use their tenure to create positive change in their various electoral areas, inspire others to contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous Volta Region as they execute their roles as Assembly members.

Madam Ivy Adiko, Secretary of the Group said the courtesy call on the Minister was to solicit his support towards tackling challenges in their various communities.

She said the challenges include defilement, rape, flood, lack of potable water and streetlights.

Madam Adiko said the Group was created to serve as a strong and formidable front for members towards championing development in their various communities.

She said the members were brought together as each other’s keeper so they could work together for greater recognition.

Madam Adiko said the Group would ensure training, advocacy, guidance, and social welfare for members to enable them carryout their mandates effectively especially those, who might have future political ambitions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

