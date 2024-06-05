Former Akatsi South MCE appeals for intervention over delay in end-of-service benefit

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), June 5, GNA – Mr Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South in the Volta Region has appealed to Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President to address their issues regarding end of service benefits.

This, he said, would enable all the former MMDCEs who have been affected to assist in a vigorous campaign for the 2024 general elections with Dr Bawumia as flagbearer.

Mr Adzidogah, in a petition signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), urged their flagbearer to as a matter of urgency, step in to resolve their pressing issues.

“It is important to resolve the sluggish manner in which our End of Service Benefits are being addressed with all the urgency involved.”

He further stated that it was important and interesting to recall how the former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) under President John Mahama were promptly sorted out by the government when NPP assumed power in 2017.

Mr Adzidogah expressed lamentation that his colleagues former MMDCEs were bitter about the total neglect by the government even though they participated fully for the party to retain power.

He noted that some of them were parliamentary candidates in the 2020 general elections where they campaigned vigorously for the party to be given another mandate.

“Respectively, we are constrained to understand why we are being treated this way with piecemeal payment. The real value of our End of Service benefit is progressively depreciating over years.”

He said the current party structure has not recognised former MMDCEs in order to situate their roles within the context of the party activities and programmes.

Mr Adzidogah further suggested that the government should engage all the immediate past MMDCEs, stating, “The rate at which they are passing on to eternity is a worrying development which must be an overriding concern for the party and the government.”

He explained that the early demise of some former MMDCEs could have been avoided if funds were available to afford them basic medical care, whilst others experienced perennial health challenges and needed money for regular medical checkups.

Mr Adzidogah is therefore, appealing to the government through the office of the Vice President to pay their End of Service benefits in full to enable them to have some financial relief as well as assisting the party to succeed in the targeted ‘break the eight’ focus.

GNA

