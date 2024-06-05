Ghana commended for her Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) concept

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V /R), June 05 GNA – Dr Juliaman Jadi Ibrahim, a Lecturer at the Bayen University, Kano in Nigeria has commended Ghana for her Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) concept.

He said the concept would enable those in the rural areas to access healthcare delivery at their doorsteps.

Dr Ibrahim made the commendation when a team of about 80 health professionals including lecturers visited the Adaklu Kodzobi CHPS Compound.

The team were from different countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Japan Norway, Brazil, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, and Togo.

They are on a two week visit to the country, where they would be taken through the treatment and management of malaria at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.

Dr Ibrahim said the concept was not part of the Nigerian health care delivery and wished its leaders adopted the system.

Dr Alfred Kwesi Manyeh, a Lecturer at UHAS said a team of lecturers from UHAS and other sister health universities would take the team through malaria treatment, management, and prevention.

Mrs Pearl Baah CHPS Zone Coordinator for Adaklu district, who took the team through the CHPS concept said it was the first point of call in the rural areas.

She stated the facility provided services such as antenatal, family planning, child health and diagnosis and referred patients who needed higher medical services to the hospitals and health centres.

The coordinator said they also provided health education using the Community’s Information Centre.

She noted that nurses at the facility were qualified and licensed to work in any other health facility in the country.

The team also visited the Adaklu Have CHPS Compound and Adaklu Wumenu Health Centre.

GNA

