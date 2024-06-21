Tema Market women sensitised on climate change adaptation – Horticulturist 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, June 21, GNA – Market women in the Tema metropolis have been educated on climate change adaptation measures to enable them to cope with its impacts.

Ms Mary Kupualor, the Head of the Horticultural Department, Tema Metro who is also the Tema Metro Landscape Designer, said the move was to equip the women with knowledge and information on how to adapt to the impact of climate change, which posed a significant threat to the various aspect of socio-economic development, especially the growth of the agricultural sector.

She told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the market women and traders in Tema Community One and Nine markets, as well as some traders in the various communities, were targeted for sensitization.

She said the women also received training to start container gardening in their various homes.

Container gardening is the practice of growing plants, including edible plants, in containers instead of planting them on the ground.

Ms Kupualor mentioned that her outfit held the training in collaboration with the gender, youth, and sports committee of the assembly, which comprises all departmental heads and assembly members, among others, with the aim of educating the public on various issues concerning national development.

The horticulturist said the women were taken through how to choose the right containers, pick suitable plants, plant watering, regular maintenance, sand preparation, application of fertilizers, and others to create and maintain a sustainable food system in the metropolis.

She said the continuous impact of climate change on the agriculture sector required much more effort and innovation to critically increase food production in the country for both local consumption and exportation.

She said that last year was dedicated to the intensification of sensitization and education, as well as the provision of more seedlings to traders, adding that monitoring would be done to ensure that the traders took care of the vegetables to survive.

Ms Kupualor explained that it was also part of activities under the government’s Green Ghana project, which seeks to preserve and protect the ecosystem.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

