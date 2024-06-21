National House of Chiefs urges youth to stay away from violence  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 21, GNA – The National House of Chiefs has implored the Ghanaian youth to desist from getting involved in any activity that could spark violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

They should be civil and play to the electoral rules rather than allowing their youthful exuberance to lead them into trouble as electioneering campaigns gather momentum.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House, who gave the advice at its meeting in Kumasi, reminded the youth and all other stakeholders that they only had one vote, which they could exercise on the day of the election.

He said nothing prevented anyone from campaigning for their preferred parliamentary and presidential candidates, but no one had the right to take the law into their hands by molesting and preventing others from doing the same.

Any such act he said, amounted to the violation of rights of citizens to exercise their franchise as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

He counselled Ghanaians to embrace peace to consolidate the gains made under the Fourth Republic, which had been the longest period of democratic rule in the history of Ghana.

The President also entreated chiefs to be circumspect with their utterances when politicians call on them during this political season to protect the image of the chieftaincy institution.

They should not be seen openly endorsing candidates as traditional leaders whose subjects belong to different political parties.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II also announced that elections at the Regional Houses of Chiefs would be held between August and September, with the National one scheduled for either October or November.

