Tamale Metro EC Office transfers over 300 votes, replaces under 100 cards

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 04, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has so far recorded the transfer of more than 300 votes in the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

It has also recorded less than 100 card replacements at the same time.

Mr Bismark Nteh, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the EC, who gave the figures in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the transfer exercise went smoothly for most part of the exercise, except for occasional network interruptions.

He indicated that the initial three days of the exercise encountered difficulties in verifying individuals who had paid for replacements.

He said the transfer process proceeded smoothly until network hitches disrupted operations for nearly four hours on June 03.

During GNA’s visit, the registration centre had a tranquil atmosphere with a small number of people patiently awaiting their turn.

The ongoing exercise, which began on May 30, is to enable citizens to replace lost or damaged voters’ identification cards, transfer their votes or apply for proxy voting.

The transfer of votes and proxy application are scheduled to end on June 14.

