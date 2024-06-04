‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign reaches Savannah Region

By Rosemary Wayo

Buipe (S/R), June 04, GNA – The Ministry of National Security has reached out to communities in the Savannah Region with sensitisation messages on preventing violent extremism.

The outreach, an activity of the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, sought to create awareness on the urgency of taking precautions against violent extremism at the community level.

The region’s tour, being the 12th of the series, began with a courtesy call on Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II),

Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area and other traditional authorities of the area.

The National Security team visited Senior High Schools and District Assemblies in the region, urging residents to look out for suspicious activities and report to relevant authorities.

Mr Kester Osei, member of the campaign team, addressing gatherings during the tour, emphasised the essence of citizens to be security conscious amidst the spread of violent extremism in neighbouring countries.

He entreated residents to report suspected acts to the toll-free number 999 and cautioned against conversations on reported crimes.

He said it was in the best interest of informants to keep disclosed information to themselves as discussing it could endanger lives.

Mr Osei schooled community members in an easy way to report on the toll-free number using the acronym SALUTE.

He said this enabled people to give an intense description of a situation or suspected persons giving details of Specific Activities, Location, Uniform, Time, and Equipment involved in the suspected incidents.

GNA

