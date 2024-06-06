Sysmex West and Central Africa Limited donates three advanced medical analysers to KNUST 

Accra, June 06, GNA – Sysmex West and Central Africa Limited has donated three state-of-the-art automated analysers to the Department of Medical Diagnostics of the College of Health Sciences (CHS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

A statement issued by the KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the presentation ceremony took place at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Laboratory.

It said the donated equipment includes the XN-550, a fully automated haematology analyser capable of performing 60 complete blood count (CBC) tests per hour, featuring both a sampler and manual mode; the UR-4000, a fully automated urine particle analyser utilizing fluorescence flow cytometry technology; and the CS-1600, a fully automated coagulation analyser.

Presenting the items, Mr Eric Osei, Managing Director of Sysmex West and Central Africa Limited, disclosed that the existing partnership between KNUST and Sysmex facilitated this donation.

He noted that the donated equipment aims to provide students with practical training in medical diagnostics, bridging the gap between industry and academia.

“We are delighted to support students in acquiring the hands-on skills necessary for their professional careers,” Mr Osei stated. He also highlighted that the donation aligns with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed to enhance student and faculty training with the latest technologies and foster collaborative research.

Professor Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Sciences (CHS), KNUST, receiving the items, expressed gratitude and excitement about the donation.

He recounted that the relationship with Sysmex began two years ago, culminating in an MoU that laid the groundwork for this generous gift.

“These analysers will significantly enhance our students’ practical training, complementing their theoretical knowledge,” Prof Agyare remarked.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of the KNUST, highlighted the importance of equipment AW in producing well-rounded professionals ready to meet global health needs.

“We are training professionals not just for Ghana or Africa but for the world. This equipment will ensure our students are well-prepared to provide essential health services,” she said.

Prof Dickson assured Sysmex of the College’s commitment to maintaining the donated equipment to ensure long-term benefits for the students.

Sysmex West and Central Africa Limited, an affiliate of Sysmex Europe SE, is a Regional Hub for Sysmex activities, offering second-level support for Sysmex companies and partners in the West and Central African region in the development of innovative, original and unique high–value-added testing and diagnostics solutions in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry, including haematology, coagulation, urinalysis, life and bioscience, and other clinical equipment.

GNA

