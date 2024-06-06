Accra Marriott Hotel unveils initiative to recycle plastic waste 

Accra, June 6, GNA – The Accra Marriott Hotel has launched its new plastic recycling initiative to ensure environmental sustainability and stewardship.

The project, dubbed “Green Team Recyclable Initiative,” is in collaboration with Zenzero Association, an NGO, and Guinness Ghana to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste generated in the hotel.

The initiative is to eliminate the haphazard disposal of plastic waste on landfill sites that do not decompose and pile up to create filth and pollution of the environment.

It is to mark this year’s World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, to create awareness about the significance of nature and greenery.

Mr Luciano Scelza, General Manager, Accra Marriott Hotel, said the company was committed to creating a positive and sustainable impact in the course of its business operations.

He said the company was integrating sustainability measures across its value chain to reduce environmental impact and climate-change related risk.

“Partnering with the Zenzero Association is the first phase of the process whereby all plastics are evacuated on a weekly basis for recycling to manufacture waste bins, sticks of brooms, and other items,” he said.

He said the partnership allowed the company to develop activities with a high social and environmental impact while remaining in line with its corporate values.

Mr Stefano Sala, Vice President of the Zenzero Association, said the organisation operated for years in Accra with the social enterprise of collecting plastic waste in compounds, churches, and schools, among others.

He said the initiative was to implement sustainable practices to safeguard the environment from destruction.

Mrs Lynessa Darko, Sustainability and Responsibility Manager, Guinness Ghana, said the company had instituted measures to collect 100 tonnes of plastic waste monthly to preserve the planet for future generations.

