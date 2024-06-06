2026 WCQ: Jordan Ayew’s clutch strike seals victory for Ghana over Mali in Bamako  



By Simon Asare

Accra, June 6, GNA – Substitute Jordan Ayew scored in second half added time to secure all three points for Ghana as they beat Mali 2-1 in their third group I match of the African Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



Doumbia’s first half lead for Mali was cancelled out by Ernest Numah’s powerful second half header, and Jordan Ayew’s clutch strike ensured the Black Stars ended their seven-game winless run.



This moves Ghana up to second on the table with six points, while the Eagles of Mali drop to third with four points.



Ghana coach Otto Oddo made some surprising inclusions in the starting lineup, with Ernest Nuamah getting the nod ahead of Jordan Ayew, while Tariq Lamptey started as a right wing back.



Antoine Semenyo led the line in the absence of Inaki Williams, who was missing this game due to injury, with Ati Zigi back in the goal post.



The Eagles were the better side in the opening minutes of the game, forcing Ghana goalkeeper Ati Zigi to make two crucial saves to keep the game scoreless.



The Black Stars seemed unsettled in the opening half hour of the game but began to string a few passes in the last quarter of the game.



Antoine Semenyo had a half chance to put Ghana in front, but his curled effort was off target to relieve the Mali defence.



The Black Stars, who finished the second half on a stronger note, unfortunately conceded the first goal of the match after Doumbia’s deflected effort went past Ati-Zigi.



The second half began with Ghana on the front foot and should have equalised in the 48th minute, but Semenyo couldn’t convert from close range.



Ghana pulled parity in the 58th minute after a ferocious header from Ernest Nuamah beat Mali goalkeeper Samassa.



The game went live after the Ghana equaliser, with some end-to-end action on both sides.

The Black Stars were living dangerously in the last quarter of the game, with Mali posing all the threats in the quest to take the lead.



The Black Stars, however, took the lead against the run of play after Jordan Ayew capitalised on a losing ball and powered home from close range.

Ghana Starting Lineup: Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK), Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Salis Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

