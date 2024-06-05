Seven-year-old boy regains sight after three years of social exclusion

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh

Sunyani, June 5, GNA – Abraham Sarfo, a seven–year–old visually impaired, has regained his sight and returned to school after three years of social exclusion.

Sarfo, a pupil of the Nwawasua Municipal Assembly Basic School in the Sunyani Municipality, lost his sight when he had some eye problems that left him out of school.

Touched by his predicament, the Sunyani-based WENSAH International Foundation that commits to promoting sustainable development, fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity came to his aid to bring the boy back to social life.

The school boy successfully underwent an eye surgery at the Abesim-based St Ignatius Eye Center to regain the sight.

It was, however, joy and ecstasy at the Nwawasua farming community, when Sarfo arrived in the community, as he carried some smiles on his face.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Osei Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, emphasised their commitment to providing comprehensive welfare and support services to the needy in society.

“His story was very pathetic, and the foundation ensured that he accesses special eye care services, medications, and treatment and we are now happy the boy has regained his sight,” he stated.

Mr Amponsah said his Foundation was dedicated to uplifting the lives of the under-privileged in society, saying “our mission is to alleviate poverty, provide access to necessities, and empower individuals and communities to live dignified lives.”

“We are also working tirelessly to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all”, he stated.

Madam Mercy Asieduaa, the mother of the boy, expressed appreciation to the NGO for the assistance, saying the boy’s predicament nearly left the family in poverty after spending more on his medication.

Sarfo’s situation, she added, had worsened the economic situation of the family, saying all his seven other siblings were also out of school now.

Madam Asieduaa appealed to philanthropists and other charitable organizations to come to their aid.

GNA

