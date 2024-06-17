G7 calls for worldwide ceasefire during Paris Olympic Games

Bari, Italy, June 15, (dpa/GNA) – The world’s seven leading industrialized democracies, are campaigning for warring parties to lay down their weapons during this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

At the end of the summit of heads of state and governments of the Group of Seven (G7) on Saturday, host Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, said the entire group favours keeping the guns silent during the games.

This demand is also included in the official final declaration. The Paris Olympic Games begin on July 16 and end on August 11.

Meloni said the idea of a new Olympic Truce had been put forward by France in the G7 discussions. The group consists of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada.

“It was a good proposal that was unanimously accepted,” the Italian leader said.

However, in view of the many wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world, the idea is not considered to have much chance of success.

The tradition goes back to the games in ancient Greece. Back then, a truce was agreed that began seven days before the games started, and ended seven days after they finished. This was to ensure that all athletes, could arrive and depart safely.

GNA

