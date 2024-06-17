Four projects commissioned in Obuasi East to improve livelihoods 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Mampamhwe (Ash), June 17, GNA – A Cassava Processing factory which seeks to process raw cassava into finished products, has been commissioned at Mampamhwe in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The facility, which is expected to produce gari and other products, was financed from the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund- Responsiveness Factor Grant (DACF-RFG)

Also commissioned at separate ceremonies are a community library at Lowcost, three-unit classroom block at Brahabebome and four-unit classroom block at St. Joseph School, Wawase.

The cassava processing factory, apart from creating more jobs for the people of Mampamhwe, would also provide a ready market for farmers and deal with post-harvest losses to boost the local economy.

Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament (MP), speaking at a ceremony to commission the factory, said as a proactive measure to ensure ready market for product they had engaged an investor willing to procure the gari for both local consumption and export

“We decided to bring the factory here because of the availability of raw materials but we have also collaborated effectively with a businesswoman who will provide ready markets for the gari from Mampamhwe,” he assured.

Madam Faustina Ammisah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview, said the entire District had no community library since it was carved out of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly in 2018.

She said the decision to put up the library, which has an ICT center and a photocopier machine, was based on the resolve of the Assembly and MP to improve education in the District.

She said the Assembly had made conscious efforts to improve education by bridging infrastructural gap in schools in the district and also provided educational facilities that would improve teaching and learning

The DCE said that the three-unit KG block with washroom, staff common room, head teacher’s office and furniture at Brahabebome would replace the old block which was in a deplorable state.

Also, the four-unit classroom block at St. Joseph R/C would also boost infrastructure in the school which was recently affected by a heavy windstorm.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketia, the District Education Director, commended the MP and the Assembly for putting resources together to build the library and the school projects.

He stated that the school projects, in particular, would contribute to bridging the infrastructural gaps in schools within the districts.

“Much of our challenges as a directorate is about infrastructure. We are particularly excited that the Assembly and the MP are working assiduously to improve the situation,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

