Police retrieve nearly decomposed body of teacher-trainee from uncompleted building   

BE/R, June 24, GNA – The alleged gruesome murder of a teacher-trainee has thrown the Mesidan farming community in the Techiman North District of the Bono East District into a state of grief and fear.

Police discovered the nearly decomposed body of the deceased, Hannah Akosua Frimpomaa, 21, years, in an uncompleted building in the community.

A reliable police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the body had since been deposited at a mortuary to aid investigations.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have called on the police to be expeditious in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Kwasi Fosu, the uncle of the deceased, said the family was shocked about her untimely death, a teacher trainee at the Atebubu College of Education.

He explained the deceased stayed with her parents at Offuman, another farming community, but left home for school on June 13, 2024, saying that was the last time the family heard about her.

“We were in the house and the police brought her ID card to confirm her death last Friday June 21, 2024”, Mr Fosu stated.

A postmortem conducted on the body revealed that the deceased was stabbed in the throat, he added.

