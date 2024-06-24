King Mohammed VI orders humanitarian medical aid operation for Gaza population

Rabat, June 24 (MAP/GNA) – King Mohammed VI, of Morocco has given instructions for the deployment of a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population of Gaza, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

This aid, ordered by the King, consists of 40 tonnes of medical products containing, in particular, equipment for treating burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines, the Ministry emphasized in a press release, adding that these medical products concern both adults and children.

The King has kindly agreed to cover for a large part of the aid from the Sovereign’s personal funds.

The Moroccan aid will be transported via the same unprecedented land route used for the food aid operation deployed on the Sovereign’s instructions last Ramadan, the press release states.

These large-scale humanitarian operations benefiting the Palestinian populations confirm the effective commitment and constant concern of King Mohammed in favor of the Palestinian Cause, concludes the same source.

