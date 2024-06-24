New Simiw chief pledges first ever health facility for 500-year-old community  

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Elmina (C/R), June 24, GNA – The newly installed chief of Simiw, an ancient community under the Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kwamena Takyi I, has vowed to expand access to education and quality health care to the doorstep of his people.

The agrarian community, which has existed for more than five centuries can only boast of one basic school and has no health facility at all, encumbering their development.

Nana Takyi has therefore, pledged to leverage his NGO, Progressive Excellence Youth Organisation to collaborate with other development partners to expand educational infrastructure and establish a befitting health centre to meet the needs of the growing population.

He made the commitment at the Palace of Edinamanhen, Nana Kwodwo Conduah VI when he was introduced to the Edina Traditional Council.

Backed by his family and well-wishers, traditional rites were performed to recognise and accept him as the duly enstooled traditional leader of his community.

Nana Takyi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after his introduction that his mandate was to address the developmental challenges of his community of which he was committed to carry out.

With large tracts of lands available, he pledged to ensure the provision of educational infrastructure to enable every child in the community have access to quality education.

“I will continue with the good works of my predecessor, Nana Oman Annor I,” he added.

As a hard-to-reach community, he lamented how the lack of health facilities was forcing people to trek for more than two kilometres to access health care, a situation which had resulted in many fatalities in emergency situations.

“One of the immediate things I will do in the next few months ahead is to make sure we start a community clinic for the people to have easy access to quality health care because health is a very basic need without which we are all in danger,” he stressed.

He commended his people for keeping the community clean and pledged to work to make the area cleaner and also beautify the community with ornamental plants in support of government’s Green Ghana agenda.

Additionally, the culture and history of Simiw would be highlighted and its role in the history of the ancient city of Elmina retold, he added.

Nana Kwamena Takyi, known in private life as Mr Philip Bosomtwe Amoah, is a former Assembly Member of Nkontrodu/Iture Electoral Area in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality.

He is the Executive Director for the Progressive Excellence Youth Organisation, a youth-centered NGO.

GNA

