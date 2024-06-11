NDC has no room for nation wreckers 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, June 11, GNA – Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned its members against any act of creating a looting brigade in government.

It said being in power was about bringing sustainable development to the citizenry and not making the few in power rich.

Speaking at the 32nd Anniversary of the Party and a flag raising ceremony, Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, said, an NDC government would have to reset the tone on how to learn to be selfless, patriotic, ensure value for money and accountable to the people.

He said the key pillars of the NDC were “Unity, Stability and Development” therefore, thus the Party would govern and unite the masses, create a stable and prosperous economy and deliver sector by sector development when given power.

Mr Kwetey, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Ketu South, said, such goals could be achieved through commitments and sacrifices as demonstrated by some past and present cadres.

He said: “Cadres may go, cadres may come, but the revolution of good governance, development, probity, accountability and integrity have come to stay and, therefore, the Party must be sacrosanct.”

“We must ensure this Party becomes stronger and not have people in government whose thinking is how much money can we make. It must always be Ghana ahead of the Party and Party ahead of individuals,” the former MP said.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, NDC, urged party members to continue with their task of working to win the 2024 general election.

The NDC’s formation came about after a group of nationalists and revolutionists had gone through party formation processes and gotten founders in all 110 districts and 10 regions in 1992 under the leadership of Yusufu Ali.

They gathered at the Art Centre to accept the interim certificate the Electoral Commission gave them on June 10, 1992, to form a political party.

Meanwhile, the permanent certificate was given to the NDC on July 27, 1992.

GNA

