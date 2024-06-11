“I take responsibility for our first half performance” – Coach Otto Addo 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 11, GNA – Otto Addo – Head Coach of the Black Stars, says he takes responsibility for the first half poor showing of his team during the World Cup Qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday.

“We really had problems controlling the game in the first half, but I would take it upon myself because the way I was thinking we should play in the first half was a bit complicated,” he told the media at a post match conference.

He said after the difficult first half, he had to make some adjustments in team’s build-ups after the break before overcoming their opponents who he admitted were a very good team.

“Central African Republic have a very good team who are very good on counter, and we didn’t protect our half well when we lost the ball and this is something we really have to improve on,” he acknowledged the opponents.

Coach Addo said much as the team committed mistakes leading to the two first half goals they conceded, he was happy there was more positives especially how the team responded to the first half setback.

He admitted that both the technical team and playing body needed to do more to reduce the number of goals the team was conceding ahead of subsequent matches.

“One thing we have to mention is the positive spirit. We were behind in Mali and came back to win and we have done it again today, and that is the reason we are grateful to the fans in Kumasi,” Coach Addo pointed out.

He applauded his team for having the fighting spirit to come back in difficult games, assuring that steps would be taken to address the problem going forward.

Responding to a question on why he pulled out players believed to posing threats to the opponents in the later stages of the match, the coach said he noticed some of them were fatigued and needed to introduce fresh limbs to sustain the energy.

Jordan Ayew who faced the media alongside the coach, said he had been playing out of position at both club and national levels for a long time and that he was happy to have played in his favourite position yesterday.

The three-goal hero, however, noted that he was always ready to give his best in whatever role he would be assigned by the coach.

