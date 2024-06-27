Morocco, Germany Set to Strengthen Security Cooperation 

Accra, June 27, GNA-Director General of National Security (DGSN) and Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Mr Abdellatif Hammouchi, has paid a three-day working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on June 24-26, during which he held talks with officials from the German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), on the means to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

During the visit, which took place at the official invitation of the German side, Mr Hammouchi held working sessions with the President of Bundespolizei, Dieter Romann, BKA Head, Holger Münch, as well as other German security officials specializing in counter-terrorism and sports security, DGSN-DGST hub said in a press release.

Discussions focused in particular on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation, notably in the fight against terrorism and organized cross-border crime, as well as the security of major sporting events, the same source added.

Mr Hammouchi and his German peers also reviewed the state of their police cooperation, as well as regional and international security challenges.

The DGSN-DGST Director General and the accompanying delegation visited the German Joint Counter-Terrorism Centre in Berlin, during which they were briefed on the working mechanisms of this facility in terms of coordination between the various German security apparatuses, and the prospects for cooperation with the Moroccan security services in the fight against the risks of the terrorist threat in its cross-border dimension.

The visit was also to examine opportunities for cooperation between Morocco and Germany in the field of sports security and mechanisms for exchanging expertise and technical assistance between the two parties in securing major events, the press release added.

On this occasion, Mr Hammouchi was briefed on the security arrangements and safety and protection standards adopted by Berlin police to secure the UEFA Cup, currently organized by the Federal Republic of Germany.

To strengthen cooperation in this area, a high-level Moroccan security delegation led by Mr Hammouchi paid a field visit with BKA Head to the facilities and equipment at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, which is hosting Euro 2024 games, as well as to the police operations management centre, which oversees safety and security protocols during the soccer event.

This visit is part of the advanced preparations of Moroccan security services to host global and continental sporting and security events, starting with the 93rd Interpol General Assembly, scheduled for next year in Marrakech, followed by the 2025 African Cup of Nations and finally, the 2030 World Cup, to be organized jointly with Spain and Portugal.

This official visit testifies to the importance of bilateral security cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Republic of Germany, given the many security areas of common interest, and reflects the firm commitment of DGSN and DGST to international efforts to neutralize risks and threats to the regional and international security of both countries, the statement added.

