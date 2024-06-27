NACOC Commander advocates stringent measures to prevent drug abuse 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 27, GNA – Senior Narcotics Control Officer (SNCO), Ernest Owusu Sarpong, the Bono Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has stressed the importance of strengthening measures to prevent drug use and abuse.

He observed that enhancing the measures would enable stakeholders to effectively reduce drug use and abuse in the country.

Mr Sarpong made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani in commemoration of the 2024 World Drug Day 2024, observed annually on June 26.

He said this year’s theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” underscored the critical role of education in equipping young people with the knowledge to make informed decisions about drug use.

Mr Sarpong stressed the need for increased resources to educate the youth to become well-informed about the risks associated with drugs.

He stressed that with proper knowledge, individuals were less likely to succumb to peer pressure and engage in drug-related activities.

He said NACOC had offices in all 16 regions of the country with officers actively educating students on prevention.

Mr Sarpong reaffirmed NACOC’s commitment to preventing drug use and abuse through education and proactive measures, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to create a drug-free society.

He said the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) prioritised prevention efforts to ensure that individuals identified early could receive the necessary support and treatment at rehabilitation centres.

Furthermore, the Act also mandates NACOC to establish rehabilitation centres in all regions, underscoring their commitment to addressing substance abuse nationwide.

Highlighting the prevalent drug substances in the region, Mr Sarpong mentioned cannabis, tramadol, ‘Shisha’, and ‘asraa’ as the most abused substances in the region

He expressed concern that children as young as 13 years old were already aware or experimenting with drugs, emphasizing the urgency of intervention and education at an early age.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

