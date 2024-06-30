IGP not removed—Police 

Accra, June 30, GNA—The Ghana Police Service has debunked reports in the media suggesting that Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been removed as Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to some media reports suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been asked to proceed on leave.

“We would like to urge the public to disregard this fake news and treat same with the contempt it deserves,” A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said.

It said the IGP remained committed to his patriotic duty of leading the Police as per the mandate given him by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

