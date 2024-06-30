Safisana calls for support to produce more green electricity  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 30, GNA – Mr Elikplim Asilevi, the General Manager of Safisana Ghana Limited, has asked the Government to support the Company in its mandate to produce more green electricity to reduce carbon emissions and promote healthy living among the populace.

He asked for more allocation on the national grid to produce more green electricity and some incentives to enable the Company to expand its production.

Mr Asilevi made the call when addressing journalists on a facility tour with Plan International Ghana, its partner on the “Stronger Together” project.

Safisana Ghana Limited is a waste-to-resource company that turns waste into green electricity, fertiliser and biomass.

It collects faecal sludge from public toilets and organic waste food from markets, abattoirs and food processing companies and through a natural process of anaerobic digestion and fermentation, it transforms them into energy and fertiliser.

The renewable energy is subsequently used to produce power to feed the national electricity grid.

At the time that the country is facing power crisis, the General Manager said the Government needed to support Safisana to expand its modules for the good of citizens, industries and the economy at large.

Safisana at the moment, he said, was also producing electricity for some food processing industries with the individual company’s own generated waste.

“This initiative and step is one in the right direction and we need the support and intervention of government to be able to expand these modules to support the economy,” he added

Mr Daniel Agbenoto, Project Manager, Stronger Together Project, Plan International Ghana, said the lack of proper sanitation and waste treatment services in many low and middle income countries, including Ghana still caused over 842,000 deaths each year.

The huge health concerns, the growing global climate, energy and food crises necessitated the need to act.

Mr Agbenoto said the recycling of faecal and organic waste had a positive impact on the living environment of people in the target communities by reducing air, land and water pollution.

