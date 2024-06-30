Drivers, commuters on Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road plead with contractor to speed up work 

By Seth Danquah, GNA

Apowa (WR), June 30, GNA – Drivers and commuters plying the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road have appealed to the contractor to speed up the construction process.

The 23-kilometer road, which connects Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region, has been under construction for over a month now, causing frustration among road users.

According to the commuters, the slow pace of work was causing unnecessary delays, damage to vehicles, and even accidents due to the poor condition of the road.

They, therefore, called for more urgency, citing the economic importance of the road, which connects Takoradi to other parts of the region.

Mr Emmanuel Terkpetey, a driver who spoke to the GNA, said they spent hours on the road every day, and it was affecting their businesses and daily activities.

“We are appealing to the contractor to work day and night to complete the project if possible,” he pleaded.

“We understand that the contractor wants to do a good job, but we also need the road to be completed quickly,” said Auntie Naana, a commuter.

She also pleaded with the contractor to speed up the work to alleviate their plight.

A visit by the GNA to the road from Takoradi to Apowa revealed that portions of the road had been blocked to pave the way for the construction of culverts across the road.

The construction of drains was briskly ongoing alongside both stretches of the road, while some parts were undergoing refilling.

The situation the GNA can confirm caused a huge vehicular traffic, especially during early morning and rush hours.

The rains have also impacted heavily on the road creating potholes and gullies, which caused several haulage trucks to tip over in their attempt to maneuver.

“These instances lead to the blocking of the road sometimes for several hours and days on a few occasions.”

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured road users that the contractor was working hard to complete the project on schedule.

He said the contractor had promised to ensure that the road was completed within the stipulated time.

The road formed part of the National Highway 1 (N1), and is being executed by Justmoh Construction Limited.

It involves the construction of four major bridges and several culverts.



