Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie becomes lawyer at 66, urges women to chase their dreams

Accra, June 03, GNA – Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, a veteran journalist and a former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has been called to the bar.

She was part of a group of 182 new lawyers inducted recently by the General Legal Council.

In an appreciation post on Facebook, the 66-year-old expressed mixed feelings about the achievement and encouraged young women to chase their dreams.

“It is an honour to be part of such a noble profession filled with outstanding achievers and change-makers. I am so grateful for the love and support of my family, friends, and everyone who has been part of my journey.

“My journey has been relentless, passionate and vision driven. Age should never be a barrier to success, and neither should your gender. I share this to inspire each and every one of you, particularly enterprising young women to chase their dreams and aspirations,” she wrote.

She said becoming a lawyer had been her “life-long dream” and that she was still in “awe and gratitude” for the accomplishment.

Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie was first woman Vice President and subsequently President of the Ghana Journalists Association, serving the longest period from 1996 to 2003.

She attended Winneba Senior High School in the Central Region from 1970 to 1975 and holds a Master’s degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She is also a Chartered Institute of Administrators fellow.

Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie has served in various capacities and boards, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), National Media Commission (NMC), Ekumfiman Rural Bank, CDH Insurance, and Kulendi at Law, a reputable private legal firm in Accra.

In 1993, she became an associate of the Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press (WIFP), an American non-profit publishing organisation, and played active role in the Women’s Aglow Ministry, an interdenominational Christian women’s fellowship. She has many awards and recognition, including Ghana’s National Award, the Order of the Volta.

GNA

