NAFAG expresses concern over presence of foreigners on inshore vessel

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 3, GNA – The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) has expressed concern over the presence of foreigners in the inshore (semi-industrial wooden vessel) that had an accident within the marine fisheries waters of Ghana in Ada.

The vessel, which is said to be carrying 10 crew members made up of eight Ghanaians and two Chinese, sank in the waters of Ada Goi.

In a press statement issued by the leadership of NAFAG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it stated that “NAFAG is concerned about the issue of the presence of foreigners in the vessel, an issue that has raised a lot of issues and concerns, particularly for an inshore vessel.”

It gave the assurance that NAFAG was following the development, especially in the face of a yellow card and concerns over foreign interest in Ghana’s fisheries.

“We are aware that the inshore sector is, therefore, not an enclave for foreigners, and it is the utmost reason the leadership is seeking explanations and will appropriately collaborate with the regulator on the subject,” it added.

It stated that there had been key reforms led by the regulators and policies that ensured that all foreign participation in the sector was done within the law’s ambit.

NAFAG indicated that stakeholders have a duty to ensure that the presence of foreigners in the sector is within the regulations of the fisheries sector and that any act that was illegal would not be countenanced.

“We wish to assuage the fears of the people of Ghana, particularly the people with interest in the fishing industry, that actors in the sector have been working assiduously to reduce the incidence of illegality,” it noted.

It added, however, that NAFAG could not at this moment confirm the accuracy of the accounts as there were conflicting reports; therefore, the association has urged the leadership of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association to follow up on the development.

GNA

