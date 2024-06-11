Ghana on track to bridging justice delivery gap – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, June 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is on track to bridging the gaps in justice delivery, citing the allocation of massive resources to improve judicial infrastructure over the years.

The objective is to strengthen the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General’s Office to enhance the justice delivery system, thereby advancing the rule of law.

“Upholding the tenets of the rule of law is the bedrock of any thriving democracy,” the President explained, noting that it was imperative that the country modernised the structure of its legal system.

The President, speaking at the inauguration of a 12-storey Law House to accommodate the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, in Accra, said the Government would not lose focus in providing a conducive environment for the efficient administration of law in the country.

Over the last seven years, the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has constructed about 100 courts, providing state-of-the-art residence for judges and building the capacity of the judicial staff for effective work.

In addition, many vehicles have been made available to the Attorney-General’s Office to expand coverage of legal aid services across the country.

“The capacity of the Attorney-General’s Office has been boosted, enabling it to handle numerous international arbitration cases without recourse to foreign or external counsel.

“This represents a marked departure from previous practice where external legal expertise was often sought,” the President said.

He said strengthening the Attorney-General’s Office had resulted in notable successes, as it had effectively promoted Ghana’s interest on the international stage.

The favourable outcomes in various arbitration cases, including the reduction in the cost of proceedings for the State, testified to the progress being made, he stated.

“This strategic enhancement not only underscores the Government’s determination to ensure self-reliance in legal matters, but also showcases the proficiency and competency of domestic legal luminaries in managing complex international disputes,” he stated.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, who was instrumental in the completion of the 12-storey Law House, whose work commenced some 23 years ago, lauded the President for his commitment to the project.

