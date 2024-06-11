Meridian Community School Complex throws party, donates clothing to PwDs

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 11, GNA – The Meridian Community School in Tamale has thrown a party to celebrate members of the Tamale branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDO).

The event, hosted at the school’s compound, featured an all-inclusive celebration intended to put smiles on the faces of Persons living with Disabilities (PwDs).

The school also donated clothing to the PwDs underscoring commitment to its corporate social responsibility.

The initiative, which was to provide essential support to PwDs while fostering a sense of inclusivity, formed part of the school’s “Edify Community Transformation Project.”

Students at the school showcased activities including dance choreography, poetry recitation and drama to attendees’ delight.

Reverend Jones Frimpong Kwarteng, the Proprietor of the Meridian Community School Complex, said the school had operated since 2012 and sought a way to show love to the community.

He shared a story about blind Bartimaeus, a biblical character, urging members of the GFDO to take control of their own lives and not allow circumstances determine their future.

He said everyone had the power to transcend their limitations and shape their own destiny saying, “The blind Bartimaeus serves as an example of owning his destiny, as he refused to let his blindness define him, but instead called out to Jesus for healing.”

Mrs Barbara Frimpong Kwarteng, the Manager of the Meridian Community School Complex, said the initiative was in partnership with Edify, an international Christian Organisation, who saw the need to give back to society.

She said the event was the first of its kind, which would now be held annually to fulfill commitments as a business, adding that dining with PwDs was a way of teaching students and staff members of the school that everyone was equal and should be treated with care and compassion.

Mr Abdulai Mohammed Awal, the Secretary to GFDO, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Management of the school for their generosity and indicated that the show of companion was a gesture well appreciated by members of the organisation and had a positive impact on the lives of the PwDs.

