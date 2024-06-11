Green Ghana Day: Israeli Embassy plants more than 1000 trees in ‘Jerusalem Forest’

Agnes Ansah

Accra, June 11, GNA – The Israeli Embassy in Accra has planted 1,111seedlings to support Ghana’s effort at attaining a greener and sustainable environment.

The seedlings were planted on two and half acres of land situated in the Chipa Forest Reserve in the Shai-Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region.

The part of the Reserve where the planting is named after Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem.

The five main trees planted were Baobab, Ofram, Mahogany, Cassia, and Rain trees.

The exercise took place on Monday, June 10 and was done with support of the Forestry Commission.

It formed part of the Embassy’s contribution to the Green Ghana Day event instituted in 2021 and celebrated every year to restore Ghana’s forest cover.

It was also intended to support the fight against climate change, raise awareness about caring for the environment and get people to commit to take diligent care of the environment.

Additionally, it was to promote a greener, cleaner, healthier and a beautiful Ghana.

Speaking at a short ceremony before the commencement of the planting, Aviel Avraham, Deputy Head of Missions, Israeli Embassy, who read a speech on behalf of Madam Shlomit Sufa, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said the tree planting initiative was a testament of Israel’s long-standing agenda of protecting the environment.

He noted that Israel as a desert country with limited resources had had its fair share of environmental challenges but had been able to address the issue through innovation, technology, and a spirit of resilience.

He said that the country implemented robust policies for afforestation and reforestation where millions of trees were planted across the country.

Mr Avraham said the initiative, which was led by the Jewish National Fund transformed the arid landscapes into thriving ecosystems.

He noted that with such an experience, Israel was ready to support and promote Ghana’s efforts to create a safe and sustainable environment.

He said the Embassy would empower local communities and foster sustainable practices that would benefit future generations.

Madam Winifred Ohene Wiafe, Tema & Ada Forests District Manager, Forestry Commission, commended the Embassy for the initiative.

Mr Fred Offei, District Chief Executive, Shai-Osudoku, said the District recognised that the health of the environment was linked to the well-being of the people, therefore, it would protect the trees and ensure their survival.

The Israeli Embassy was also supported by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Department of Parks and Gardens, Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Israel Ghana Friendship Association and` Israeli Community in Ghana,

GNA

