Western Regional Minister commissions new health facility at New Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson/ Patricia Dadzie

New Takoradi (W/R), June 5, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has commissioned a new 60-bed capacity Polyclinic at New Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The facility, built by the Minister and his partners, had both male and female wards, obstetric and pediatric units, laboratory and washrooms, among other auxiliary facilities.

Mr Darko-Mensah, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, speaking at a ceremony to commission the facility, said the Polyclinic was a testament of his commitment to providing access to quality healthcare service delivery among residents of New Takoradi and its adjoining communities.

He said,: “This facility was formerly a CHPS compound, and today we have upgraded it to a Polyclinic status. This shows our unwavering commitment to ensuring that the people of New Takoradi have access to the best of services to take care of their health needs.”

He gave the assurance that he would continue to implement sustainable policies and projects that would help to improve the overall well-being of the people in his Constituency.

Mr Darko-Mensah asked the staff who would work in the facility to ensure proper maintenance of the edifice to help guarantee its longevity.

Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western Regional Director of Health, commended the Takoradi MP for the intervention, and said it would boost healthcare services delivery in the area.

“We at the Regional Health Directorate are happy that the Minister has provided this facility to bring health care service delivery closer to the doorsteps of the people of New Takoradi,” he stated.

GNA

