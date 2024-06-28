Fighting violent extremism: NCCE facilitates community-police dialogue at Winkogo 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Winkogo (U/E), June 28, GNA – As part of efforts to fight threats of violent extremism and ensure social cohesion, a community dialogue has been held between the Ghana Police Service and residents of the Winkogo Community in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The engagement, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was part of strategies to enhance trust and cooperation between the security services, particularly the police and the community, to fight crime (violent extremism).

It also created a conducive platform for the stakeholders to enhance their knowledge on the operations of violent extremists, challenges in fighting crime and how they could play critical roles in supporting the security services to curb any spillover.

The dialogue falls under the European Union-supported project, dubbed: “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Action in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

It brought together chiefs, elders, community leaders, women and youth, security services and school children to discuss the alarming threats of violent extremists at Ghana’s borders.

Ms Dorcas Atia, the Talensi District Director, NCCE, called for a collective approach from stakeholders at all levels to prevent any occurrence in Ghana.

“As we navigate the complexities of addressing extremists’ threats that loom over not only our neighbouring countries but also our own beloved Ghana, it becomes imperative for us to unite, collaborate and stand together as a cohesive force against fear, division and destructive ideologies,” she said.

“The porous borders in our northern regions serve as potential gateways for extremists and weapons, highlighting the critical need for proactive measures and collective efforts to safeguard our peace and security.”

Ms Atia said electoral violence provided conducive avenues for extremists to exploit and destabilise countries and advised the stakeholders to work together to protect the peace and ensure stability before, during and after the general election.

“We must acknowledge that effective policing is intrinsically linked to the quality of collaboration between the community and law enforcement. The perception and attitudes held by both parties significantly influence the degree and success in crime prevention initiatives,” she said.

“Today’s dialogue session marks a crucial step towards cultivating stronger bonds, enhancing communication and fostering a culture of unity and cooperation in our shared commitment to countering violent extremism.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saeed Boachie Yiadom, the Talensi Police Commander, who sensitised the residents on the activities of violent extremists, said neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo and Nigeria had suffered violent extremism and Ghana was not immune.

Discrimination, competition for scarce resources and pursuit of ideological agenda were major drivers of extremism, he said, noting that unemployment, poverty, lack of parental control and neglect could expose young people to radicalism and violent extremism, hence the need to address such issues.

“We need to protect our children, treat them equally and intensify education on violent extremism because ensuring peace and security requires collective responsibility from all of us because violent extremism can bring about underdevelopment, hunger and high prices of goods and services,” he said.

Mr Edward Azuah Akolgo, the Assemblyman of Winkogo Electoral Area, lauded the NCCE and its partners for the enlightenment and urged the residents to share the message with those who could not attempt to ensure holistic peacebuilding and social cohesion.

