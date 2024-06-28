CSOs request media participation at IPAC meetings

By Edward Acquah

Accra, June 28, GNA – Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow media participation at meetings of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The CSOs said the move would enhance transparency in the outcome of proceedings at IPAC meetings and eliminate misinformation on key electoral decisions in the run up to the 2024 General Election.

The CSOs made the request at a meeting with officials at the EC in Accra on Thursday.

A total of 24 CSOs covering diverse sectors participated in the meeting.

It formed part of the EC’s engagements with key stakeholders ahead of the 2024 Election to inform them about the 2024 Election Calendar and to take suggestions towards ensuring credible, free, fair, and transparent elections.

At the meeting, the CSOs and the EC agreed to meet on monthly basis to discuss issues of concern relating to the electoral processes and deepen transparency and accountability.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, said the CSOs expressed concern about the contradictions that emerged after IPAC meetings among some political parties, hence its request for media participation at IPAC as observers.

He said the CSOs also appealed to the EC to issue immediate communiqué on key decisions at IPAC meetings to inform the public.

“One of the issues that strongly came up at the meeting was EC’s engagement with political parties at IPAC and how very often some decisions are taken but the political parties run out to speak about it to score political points.

“There’s some general consensus coming out that maybe the media must be allowed to participate at IPAC meetings as observers so that if anything goes out wrongly they can counter,” he said.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, EC, told journalists that the Commission received constructive feedback from the CSOs particularly on the need to communicate and engage more with the CSOs going forward.

She said the EC was satisfied with its performance on the electoral processes so far and assured that the Commission would be transparent in its activities and guarantee free and fair elections.

“The CSOs were of the view that there should be more communication from the Commission….we are equal partners and this meeting has crystalised that partnership,” Mrs Mensa said.

Mr Albert Kofi Arhin, National Coordinator, Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), commended the Commission for engaging CSOs to deliberate on the electoral process and called for the sustainability of such fruitful engagements.

The EC conducted a voters’ registration exercise from May 7 to May 29, 2024, and proceeded with a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards from May 30, 2024. The Commission has also completed the voter transfer exercise ahead of the December polls.

