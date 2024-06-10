Election 2024: Odododidodio NDC parliamentary candidate confident of victory 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June 10, GNA—Mr Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured his constituents he will bring positive change to them when voted into power in the December polls.

He said he was confident he was going to retain the seat for the NDC which would enable him to bring the transformational change which the constituency had longed for.

Mr Ashie who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday added “I will also foster unity among the people to ensure that there is always peace in the constituency,” he said.

He said the Odododiodio seat was a safe seat for the NDC and that he would do everything possible to ensure that the party retained it.

Mr Ashie called on stakeholders to put their best foot together to ensure that the election became peaceful.

He said: ‘We are one people with one nation and for that matter we don’t have to make elections bring division among us.

The NDC Parliamentary candidate said in the spirit of peace we should understand that there was only one Ghana and that elections were meant to choose leaders.

“It must not become an avenue for conflicts and bloodshed rather comportment and civility must be the guiding principles in our campaigns,” he said.

“As we approached the general elections in December, all must resolve to eschew tendencies that could compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the elections,” Mr Ashie said.

He described the Odododiodio Constituency as a peaceful constituency, saying, “it will continue to remain peaceful, let us maintain it as such.”

Mr Ashie advised the youth to desist from being used by disgruntled politicians to foment troubles.

GNA

