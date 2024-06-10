STMA inaugurates ninth Sub-Metropolitan District Councils, Unit Committees  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Sekondi (W/R), June 10, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has inaugurated its ninth Sub-Metro District Council and Unit Committees as part of efforts to advance the local governance structures within the Metropolis.

The Sub-Metro District Councils, made up of Assembly Members, are Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Takoradi, with the Unit Committees comprising the various Unit Committee Members elected during the December 19, 2023, District Level Elections (DLEs).

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the Councils, said the gesture was a bold step taken by the Assembly towards deepening transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in its local governance process.

He said: “Today, we have successfully carried out a task crucial to our forward-march as an Assembly, in conformity with the provisions in LI 2223.

“The way is now clear for the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils to meet, elect their respective chairpersons, and constitute the Sub-Committees among others and begin to exercise their mandates.”

The MCE urged the Council Members to deliver on their mandates diligently and help to promote proper participation among the citizenry, while inculcating in them a sense of ownership to the development agenda of the Assembly.

“As Unit Committee Members, you are to among others support in revenue generation and act in ways that will ensure the protection of our environment against pollution, while embarking on regular engagement with community members on issues of development,” Mr Issah noted.

He also asked them to be united and work together to help spur the growth and development of their communities and the Metropolis in general.

Mr Eugene F. Ofori-Atta, the Presiding Member of the STMA, stated that the composition of the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils and Unit Committees meant that all structures were fully in place to work assiduously to deepen grassroots participation in local governance and ultimately serve the interest of the good people of Sekondi-Takoradi.

He said the exercise was a testament of the Assembly’s commitment to entrenching democracy, decentralisation and open governance, and championing development agenda that encompassed input from all levels.

Mr Innocent Haligah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Coordinating Director, urged the members to ensure they worked closely with the relevant authorities in their community to help make the work easier for them.

GNA

