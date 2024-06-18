Economic hardship fueling teenage pregnancy in Sunyani West-Queen-mother 

By Dennis Peprah

Odomase Number One, (B/R), June 18, GNA-Nana Adwoa Gyeduaa, a queen-mother, has appealed for support to empower girls to bring the rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the Sunyani West Municipality under control.

She said teenage pregnancy was alarming in the municipality due to economic hardships and poverty, stressing many teenage girls were engaged in sexual perversion because their parents were poor, and therefore could not cater for their adolescent needs.

“Pre-marital sexual practices among teenage girls are more of an anthem here”, the queen-mother stated, saying “The unholy behaviour of these girls is now difficult to control”.

Nana Gyeduaa said the situation worsened at Odomase, and its adjoining communities and was thereby impeding girl-child education, as many of the victims were out of school.

She was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Odomase after her enstoolment as the Benkumhemaa (left-wing queen) of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area.

Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen Mother of Odomase Number Two Traditional Area took Nana Gyeduaa through traditional rites to seal her enstoolment, amid drumming and dancing.

Nana Gyeduaa bemoaned what she described as the uncontrolled pre-marital sexual practices, particularly, among girls in the area resulting in high population growth and unemployment and called for immediate measures to control the situation.

She said the situation was becoming disturbing because of peer influences which had made even some ‘innocent girls’ see sex as a pleasure and an ‘eye opener’.

Earlier, Nana Poduo II advised queen mothers to live moderate lives to command respect from their subjects and society.

She said queenship was reserved for the humbled and dignified royals and warned that she would not tolerate any queen mother in the area whose behaviour would expose Odomase Number One stool to disrepute.

Nana Poduo II called on the chiefs and people of the area to accord the new queen mother the required respect and support to achieve her vision for the town.

